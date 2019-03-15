RPF constable cut-off released, check updates

RPF constable result, cut off released: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have released the cut-off marks for the post of constable on its official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. Earlier, the result for the RPF constable exam was declared. Shortlisted to appear for physical measurement, physical endurance test (PET) and document verification.

RPF constable result, cut-off: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RPF constable cut off list’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the group you applied for and check cut-off

RPF constable cut-off

Group A

Group B

Group F

