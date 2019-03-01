RPF constable answer keys released, how to download

RPF Constable group answer keys: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable at group C and D level. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

The exam was conducted to recruit 8619 constables. A total of 9739 vacancies were on offer out of which 1120 were for the post of SI (Sub-inspector). The phase I written exam was conducted for constable posts from December 2018 to February 2019.

RPF Constable answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘view answer sheet’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the post, group A, B, F you applied for

Step 5: Log-in using details

Step 6: Answer key will appear

Candidates need to take a print out of the answer key for future reference. Meanwhile, RPF has already released admit cards for next stage recruitment process where candidates will have to undergo physical measurement test, medical test and document verification.

