RPF Constable answer key released, check direct link

RPF Constable answer key 2018-19: The Railway Protection Force has released the answer key for the Constable recruitment examinations. The answer key is available on the official website, and the candidates can download through it.

The candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the answer key through the official website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org.

The answer keys will be available to download by using roll number, date of birth, exam date, and other details.

The written examination results will be declared towards the end of this month. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and document verification.

RPF Constable answer key 2018-19: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website constable.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be released soon after the declaration of results. The candidates who will clear the PMT, PET have to appear for the document verification process, the jobs will be ensured after clearing every process.

