RPF Constable ancillary recruitment exam results declared, how to download

RPF Constable ancillary recruitment 2019: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the results for the recruitment examination to the posts of constable ancillary. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF Constable results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the post, group A, B, F you applied for

Step 5: Log-in using details

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can download and take a print out of the merit list for future reference. The recruitment was notified in 2018. Candidates will be called for a medical exam, the and venue for the same will be informed to respective candidates on their registered mobile number.

Earlier, on Wednesday Railway Protection Force released the results for the post of sub-inspector (SI). A total of 178 candidates have been selected from group A and 60 candidates have been selected from group F. The finally recruited candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 with additional allowances per month.