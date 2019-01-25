RPF constable admit card 2019: Download hall ticket for Group C, D posts, check direct link

RPF constable admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enroll in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website — constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can download the admit cards for the post of Group C, D.
The recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 2 to 19, 2019.
RPF constable admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on call letter
Step 3: A new page will open, click on group C, D
Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth
Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear, download.
RPF Constable exams 2018: Exam pattern
General Awareness: Number of questions and marks: 50
Arithmetic
Number of questions: 35
Marks: 35
General Intelligence & Reasoning
Number of questions: 35
Marks: 35
Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.