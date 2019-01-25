Toggle Menu
RPF constable admit card 2019: Download hall ticket for Group C, D posts, check direct link

RPF constable admit card 2019: The recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 2 to 19, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

RPF constable admit card 2019: The recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 2 to 19

RPF constable admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enroll in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website — constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can download the admit cards for the post of Group C, D.

The recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 2 to 19, 2019.

RPF constable admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on call letter

Step 3: A new page will open, click on group C, D

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear, download.

RPF Constable exams 2018: Exam pattern

General Awareness: Number of questions and marks: 50

Arithmetic

Number of questions: 35

Marks: 35

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Number of questions: 35

Marks: 35

Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

