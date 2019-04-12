RPF Constable 2019 ancillary answer key released, check direct link

Toggle Menu
RPF Constable 2019 ancillary answer key: The candidates can raise the objection against the answer key till April 14, 2019. The answer key is available at the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF Constable 2019 ancillary answer key: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the answer key for the recruitment examination to the posts of constable ancillary. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

The candidates can raise the objection against the answer key till April 14, 2019.

RPF Constable answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘view answer sheet’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the post, group A, B, F you applied for

Step 5: Log-in using details

Step 6: Answer key will appear

Candidates need to take a print out of the answer key for future reference. Meanwhile, RPF has already released admit cards for next stage recruitment process where candidates will have to undergo physical measurement test, medical test and document verification.

