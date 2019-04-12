RPF Constable 2019 ancillary answer key released, check direct link

RPF Constable 2019 ancillary answer key: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the answer key for the recruitment examination to the posts of constable ancillary. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.
The candidates can raise the objection against the answer key till April 14, 2019.
RPF Constable answer keys: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘view answer sheet’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the post, group A, B, F you applied for
Step 5: Log-in using details
Step 6: Answer key will appear
Candidates need to take a print out of the answer key for future reference. Meanwhile, RPF has already released admit cards for next stage recruitment process where candidates will have to undergo physical measurement test, medical test and document verification.
