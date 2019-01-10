RPF admit card 2019 released for group A, B and F, websites to check

RPF admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.

Advertising

Earlier, RRB had declared the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. The earlier released admit cards were for the vacancies at the level of group C and group D. Check details here: Admit card for group C and D released.

RPF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on call letter

Step 3: A new page will open, click on group A, B or F

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear, download

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.