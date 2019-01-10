Toggle Menu
RPF admit card 2019 released for group A, B and F, websites to check

RPF admit card 2019 for group A, B and F released. Earlier, the call letter for group C and D were released on the official website. Here are steps to check

Candidates can download the admit card from, constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in . (Representational Image)

RPF admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website –  constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.

Earlier, RRB had declared the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. The earlier released admit cards were for the vacancies at the level of group C and group D. Check details here: Admit card for group C and D released.

RPF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on call letter

Step 3: A new page will open, click on group A, B or F

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear, download

 

