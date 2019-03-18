RITES recruitment 2019: Apply with GATE score, monthly salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

RITES recruitment 2019: RITES, under the Ministry of Railways has invited applications for graduate engineer trainees (GETs) through GATE 2019 and 2018 score. A total of 40 vacancies are on the offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official notification, rites.com.

The online application process will begin on March 19, 2019, and conclude on April 16, 2019. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score. Selected candidates will be called for personal interview and document verification. GATE score constitutes of 75 per cent of marks.

RITES recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

RITES recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age and the upper age limit is 30 years. The age will be calculated as on March 1, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have at least a graduate degree in the relevant field that B.E/BTech or BSc and should have cleared GATE 2019 or 2018 exam.

RITES recruitment 2019: Documents required

– Two recent passport size colour photographs

– High School certificate for proof of Date of Birth

– Certificates of Academic & Professional qualifications and statements of marks of all the qualifications for all semesters/years (Xth, XIIth, Diploma/ Graduation/ Post-Graduation as applicable)

– EWS/ SC/ST/OBC Certificate if applicable

– Proof of identity & Address (Passport, Voter ID, Driving Lisence, Aadhaar Card etc)

– PAN Card

– Proof of different periods of experience as claimed in your application (if applicable)

– Any other document in support of your candidature

– PWD Certificate as per latest format (if applicable)

– GATE Scorecard in original.

RITES recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rites.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration’ under ‘career’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in vacancy name, post etc and submit

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

The link will be activated only from March 19, 2019.

RITES recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.40 lakh per month in addition to allowances.

