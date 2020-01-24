RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: Apply for 188 posts, salary up to Rs 50,000

RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: Apply at rinlmy.onlineregistrationform.org. (Representational image) RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: Apply at rinlmy.onlineregistrationform.org. (Representational image)

RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL), the Corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has invited applications for 188 posts of management trainee. Interested eligible candidates can apply at the official website, vizagsteel.com. The last date to apply is February 13, however, candidates can pay the fee till February 14. Apply at the official website at rinlmy.onlineregistrationform.org.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear an online test followed by personal interview. The online test will comprise of general awareness, numerical ability/aptitude, general English, data-interpretation, verbal and non-verbal reasoning and separate paper for each discipline. Each segment will consist of 100 questions with one marks for every right answer. No negative marks for giving the incorrect answer. Candidates should secure 50 per cent in each segment (40 per cent for SC, OBC and PwD candidates) separately for qualifying the online test.

RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Application should possess a full-time Bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology with at least 60 per cent marks. For SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the minimum marks requirement is 50 per cent.

Age: The upper age limit is 27 years. For SC, OBC and PWD candidates, the upper age is relaxed by five, three and 10 years, respectively.

RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, vizagsteel.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘link to register..’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 590; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 295.

RINL Vizag Steel management trainees recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be offered a Basic Pay of Rs 20,600. After probation, the salary will be up to Rs 50,500.

