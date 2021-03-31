Rifle Factory Ishapore recruitment: BE/ BTech or technical diploma holders can apply

Rifle Factory, Ishapore, Ministry of Defence, invites applications for diploma and graduate engineers. As per the official notification, candidates belonging to the districts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Kolkata and Hooghly districts of West Bengal will be given preference for enrolment for training. A total of 53 positions are available.

Candidates having qualification of B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics/Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engineering or Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics/Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engineering for enrolment as trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) under the Ministry of Education are eligible to apply.

A stipend of Rs 9,000 monthly shall be payable for graduate engineers, and for diploma holders, it shall be Rs 8,000 monthly. The application process has started on March 15 and the last day of registration is April 30, 2021.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Step 2: Fill the application form

Step 3: Upload the scanned documents

Step 4: Submit and take a printout for further references

Candidates are advised to keep the mentioned required documents (scanned copy) ready before starting the application process:

a. Self-attested copies of certificate in proof of qualification (As per the qualification specified in instruction sheet)

b. Self-attested of Proof of date of birth.

c. Self-attested copy of Adhaar Card

d. Proof of Adhaar Linked Bank Account in his own name.

e. Attested copy of caste certificate in the format required for Central Govt. Employment as enclosed (in case of SC/ST/OBC)

f. OBC-NCL (Non-creamy Layer) certificate issued by Tehsildar as per format indicated in the Annexure in the press notification.

g. Two self-attested passport-size photographs.

For further information, click here.