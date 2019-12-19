Railways RRB recruitment: List of results to be released in January 2020

Indian Railways to fill 3 lakh more posts (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational image) Indian Railways to fill 3 lakh more posts (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the result of recruitment exams conducted in 2018-19 in January 2020, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to a question asked in the Parliament. He informed the House that the Railways — which is often touted as one the biggest recruiters in the country — will be hiring over three lakh candidates in 2020.

Goyal informed that among these 3 lakh posts, a total of 2,621 posts will be filled at gazetted officer level and 3,03,606 posts will be filled for non-gazetted posts. This would also include the final result for several exams conducted in 2018 and 2019.

He further said that against the notifications released in 2018 and 2019, panels of 74,507 posts have been declared so far, and the balance panels will be declared in 2020.

“For remaining 36,871 vacancies in Group ‘C’, recruitment is under process and Panels for these are likely to be supplied by the year 2020. For 1,03,769 for Level -1 vacancies notified in 2019, around 1.15 crore applications have been received,” he stated.

The exams to fill a total of 2,83,674 vacancies were conducted in 2018 and 2019; of which 77,909 groups C and a total of 63,202 vacancies at level 1 posts were filled through notifications released in 2018. Through notifications released in 2019, a total of 38,794 group C-level vacancies and 1,03,768 vacancies in level 1 posts were filled, the House was informed.

Currently, the Railways employees a total of 15.24 lakh people of which 17,938 are at the gazetted and 15,06,189 at non-gazetted posts. Among reserved categories, least candidates are from the ST category with 1,196 and 95,836 employed in the gazetted and non-gazetted posts.

Under the reserve categories, the OBC candidates with over 2.63 lakh enrolments have a lead followed by 2.07 lakh SC category candidates, as stated in the reply by the minister.

