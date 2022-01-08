scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Must Read

HTET 2021 response sheet released: Here’s how to download

A provisional answer key of HTET was released online on December 19. Result for HTET 2021 is expected to be released soon in January 2022

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 8, 2022 1:16:08 pm
Response sheet, HTET, BSEH, Haryana board, OMRCandidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in — and put in their assigned credentials to login into their accounts. (Source: Pixabay/Representative image)

HTET 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET response sheet 2021. The OMR sheet with the responses of HTET 2021 is now available at the official website — bseh.org.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official BSEH website and put in their assigned credentials to login into their accounts.

Read |HTET 2021: Check expected result date; IRIS biometric list explained

How to download the HTET 2021 response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password

Step 3: Make a payment of INR 100 through online transaction

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 4: The HTET response sheet 2021 PDF will open in a tab.

Step 5: Download and save this response sheet.

The HTET 2021 exam was conducted by BSEH on December 18 and 19, 2021. A provisional answer key of HTET was released online on December 19. The result for HTET 2021 is expected to be released soon in January 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 08: Latest News

Advertisement