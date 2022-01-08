HTET 2021 response sheet released: Here’s how to download

HTET 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET response sheet 2021. The OMR sheet with the responses of HTET 2021 is now available at the official website — bseh.org.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official BSEH website and put in their assigned credentials to login into their accounts.

How to download the HTET 2021 response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password

Step 3: Make a payment of INR 100 through online transaction

Step 4: The HTET response sheet 2021 PDF will open in a tab.

Step 5: Download and save this response sheet.

The HTET 2021 exam was conducted by BSEH on December 18 and 19, 2021. A provisional answer key of HTET was released online on December 19. The result for HTET 2021 is expected to be released soon in January 2022.