Republic Day 2019: Want to serve nation? Jobs to apply in Indian Army

Seventy years since the birth of of its Constitution, the nation will celebrate Republic Day on Saturday with a grand parade at Rajpath. This year, 855 defence security personnel to be awarded medals for their valour and sacrifice.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Apply for 392 posts, online application closes February 4

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. The registration has started from today and will close on February 4, 2019. The online applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14, 2019 till 6 pm.

The NDA exam will be conducted on April 21 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2020. Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview. As many as 392 posts will be filled through this exam.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Vacancy details

National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy : 50 (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age limit: Only unmarried male candidates born not before than July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2003 are eligible.

Educational qualifications: For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC CAPF 2018-19: Assistant Commandant vacancies, registration process ends January 28

UPSC CAPF 2018-19: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of CAPF Assistant Commandant. The aspirants have to apply for the vacancies in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process has started on January 14 and will close on January 28 by 6 pm.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination will be specified in the notice issued by the UPSC. Eligibility

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree to apply for the posts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as on August 1, 2018. The candidates belonging to SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 5 years. However, the age relaxation for OBC candidates is three years.

Selection process: The UPSC will conduct a written examination on August 12 at various centres across the country.

Application fee: The general/ OBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The female/ SC/ ST candidates are not required to pay application fees.

The selection at all the stages of the UPSC CAPF examination will take place in three stages — written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 55 Short Service Commission posts

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army is inviting applications under the NCC special entry scheme for Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried men and women. A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled up, out of which 50 are for men and five for women candidates. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The recruited candidates will be serving the country for 10 years expandable by a further period of four years, subject to their performance. The officers will also be on probation for six months from the date of joining. Cadets will undergo a training period and for the training period, a stipend of Rs 56,100 will be granted along with other allowances.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility Age limit: Candidates should be at least 19 years of age and maximum 25 years of age as on July 1, 2019.

Education qualification: Candidates should have a degree with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised institute. Those in the final year of degree can also apply.

