Remote teaching professionals in demand as traditional role sees a decline: Report

Online teaching or teaching remotely is among the top career choices. Jobs in ‘remote teaching’ jumped by 212 per cent and postings for these roles increased by 93 per cent between March and August 2020, reveals Indeed – an online job platform. Postings and searches for traditional ‘teaching’ jobs, however, have declined by 58 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively over the same time period.

In August 2020, education and instruction jobs on Indeed India were seen to be growing at 47 per cent lower than in 2019. The same was seen growing 66 per cent lower than in 2019 in June 2020, possibly owing to the measures implemented at the time that resulted in the shutting down of schools and educational institutions across the country, claims the report.

Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, said, “Amid this economic slowdown, one silver lining that stood out was the ed-tech sector. Job postings in ed-tech overall saw a 12 per cent increase between March and August 2020, while searches saw a 34 per cent hike during the same time period. Despite the current situation, teaching has been one of the few professions that have rallied and adapted to the new circumstances within record time. With the increased penetration of the internet to previously remote and therefore disconnected regions of the country and the growing access to smartphones, online learning was already on an upward curve, even prior to the onset of the pandemic, which has only served as an added impetus to boost the sector.“

With the rising demand for e-learning courses across a multitude of disciplines, there has also emerged a consequent demand for online instructors and remote tutors who can teach these subjects and skills to a steadily growing audience.

