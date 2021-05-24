Remote job searches at 966% high, tech jobs are best paid: Report

There has been a rise of 966 per cent in the search for ‘remote work’ since April 2020, according to the recent reports by Indeed, a job search site. There are several factors attached to it but the primary one is the reduction of geographical barriers in the virtual mode of working. The hiring process has also undergone some changes due to this and now instead of looking at the residing city of the applicant, employers focus on the set of skills that the applicant has to offer to the company or organisation. Study by Indeed also showed that 1 in 2 employers only preferred virtual hiring procedures in the pandemic.

Due to the surge in cases during the second wave, companies have increasingly started offering WFH opportunities and have embraced the option to work out in the future as well. The search for remote jobs has come from the seekers who belong to the age group of 60-64, 15-19 and 40-44 at 13 per cent each.

Some cities topped the chart for remote job searches. According to recent data, Bengaluru is on the top with 16 per cent, Delhi at 11 per cent, Mumbai at 8 per cent, Pune at 7 per cent, and Hyderabad at 6 per cent.

With everything becoming online, there has been a rise in the demand for tech-savvy applicants as technological knowledge and expertise are a must in order to conduct online working efficiently. Data by Indeed also shows that there has been a rise in the percentage in the job search for the role of technical support specialist at 25 per cent, followed by the data entry clerk at 22 per cent, IT recruiter and content writer at 16 per cent each, and finally back end developer at 15 per cent.

Most paid jobs

According to a study by Indeed, this has led the tech jobs as the highest-paying remote jobs and some of the top job roles of the field are software architect, whose yearly median salary is 12.5 lakh, followed by technical lead with 11 lakh, data engineer with 10.5 lakh, senior software engineer with 10 lakh, and finally senior java developer with 9 lakh.

Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked the adoption of technology across functions in India and has set in motion the largest work from home (WFH) experiment of our generation. Our data has reflected the same showing a consistent rise in searches for remote jobs. As businesses transitioned digitally, it has become a norm for employees and companies to work from anywhere and this change enabled by technology will see more and more companies turning to hybrid work in the future. We believe that going forward, recruiters will focus on the role and skills-based hiring, thus blurring geographical boundaries.”