Ministry of Defence begins registration process for Civilian Personnel in Indian Navy; Check eligibility, fee

The Ministry of Defence has started the registration process for recruitment of Civilian Personnel in the Indian Navy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in.

There are a total of 248 vacancies for 24 posts, out of which 8 posts are suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities.

Exam fees

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 205. SC, ST, ex-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from fee payment. Admit cards will be issued only to those candidates who have paid the examination fee.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates belonging to the age group of 18 to 25 can apply for the posts. There will be an age relaxation of five years for SC and ST categories, three years for OBC and period of service, along with three years for ESM category candidates. For persons with benchmark disabilities, there is a horizontal relaxation of 10 years, i.e., for unreserved category it is 10 years, 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC, ST category.

Qualifications required for skilled (ammunition mechanic) are matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board, two years’ certificate course from a recognised ITI under the Craftsmanship Training Scheme in any of the following trades: electrician, electronic mechanic, electroplater, fitter, instrument mechanic, machinist, mechanic, communication equipment maintenance. For other remaining posts, candidates would need matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board with knowledge of English, apprenticeship training in relevant trade, mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate technical branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Selection process

The applications will be first screened, then they will be shortlisted to appear for the written exam. In the written exam, candidates will have to appear for General Intelligence and Reasoning for 10 marks, Numerical Aptitude for 10 marks, General English for 10 marks, General Awareness for 20 marks and Awareness in relevant trade/field for 50 marks. Except for General English, the test will be bilingual.