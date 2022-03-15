REET validity extended, scores to be valid for lifetime: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has extended the validity of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). Earlier, the validity of the REET score was three years and candidates had to reappear for the exam. Now, the score will be valid for a lifetime. Aspirants who clear the REET will be able to use the score throughout their life.

“A meeting of the state cabinet was held on Saturday at the Chief Minister’s residence under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In the meeting, the cabinet decided that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test ‘REET’ in the state will now be lifelong,” the CMO Rajasthan tweeted.

CBSE had earlier made an official announcement that the government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. In 2020, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in its 50th meeting of the general body had approved the extension of the TET certificate validity from 7 years to a lifetime.