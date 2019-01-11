REET recruitment: Rajasthan HC asks year-wise selection report

REET recruitment: Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday has sought an year-wise selection report for the teachers grade-III level-one recruitment examination (REET). The High Court also directed the advocate general to file an affidavit with the number of candidates selected in the recruitment examination.

Advertising

Earlier, in March, the state high court stayed the REET results over a petition by Kamalesh Meena alleging leakage of question paper of level two. The police also arrested over a dozen candidates for taking corrupt practices in the examination. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared in the REET that was held at over 2,253 centres across the state. The exam was conducted in two sessions, the level first (class 6-8) was conducted in the morning session, and level two (Class 1-5) was held in the afternoon session.

REET Result 2018: Passing marks

The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of three years.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.