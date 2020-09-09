REET exam pattern changed, now commerce students too can take exam

REET is an eligibility cum recruitment exam for teachers

Along with students from BSc and BA backgrounds, now BCom students too will be able to appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). The Rajasthan School Education Board (RSEB) has made several changes in the exam. The major changes include holding one exam instead of two, NCERT curriculum will be followed for the exam, the current 70:30 weightage system will also be changed too.

While the dates of the recruitment-cum-eligibility exam are yet to be out. As per the official notification, 33,000 teachers will be hired in the state school education department. Those who clear REET will be eligible for the post of teachers. Earlier, classes 1-5 and classes 6-8 exams used to be held differently.

Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind has also said that the teaching training curriculum across India will be entirely different by 2021 and the new curriculum will include integrated education and multidisciplinary training. The President had said, the best minds should be recruited as teachers and the government needs to ensure a respectable job and pay for them.

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also suggested several changes in teacher education and teacher eligibility test (TET). As per NEP, by 2030, the minimum degree required for teaching will be a four-year integrated BEd.

