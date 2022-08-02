August 2, 2022 4:26:39 pm
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will soon release the syllabus for the teacher recruitment exam 2022. The syllabus will be released after the announcement of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 result.
REET 2022 was conducted offline on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. Candidates who qualify REET are eligible for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- रीट के परिणाम के बाद होने वाली शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा का विस्तृत सिलेबस जल्दी होगा जारी। @Rajasthanboard #REET2022 ll #REET
— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) August 2, 2022
The state government conducts recruitment exams for REET-qualified candidates. The syllabus and exam structure of the exam will be soon uploaded at the board’s website.
The board had recently released the question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper at the official website – reetbser2022.in. BSER is expected to release the REET 2022 answer key soon. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the question paper as they can refer to it when their answer key is released to get the probable scores.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
REET 2022: Rajasthan board to soon release syllabus for teachers recruitment exam
Dhee says she did not downplay Arivu, Santhosh Narayanan’s contribution in Enjoy Enjaami: ‘Have no control over the way our work is being shared’
Curfew clamped in Tripura’s Charilam after BJP workers’ protest against Congress programme turns violent
I-T dept detects Rs 1,000-crore black income after raids on Gujarat group
How to manage your WhatsApp privacy for display picture, status and Last Seen
AAP announces its first list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections
Australian senator criticised for referring to the Queen as ‘coloniser’
Record number of Indians visit Turkey in June; footfalls cross 27,300
Priyanka Chopra breaks down as she meets Ukrainian refugees, watch video
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks ‘younger’ Cabinet
Video showing ‘a day in the life of a panda caretaker’ leaves netizens in splits
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Astrobee