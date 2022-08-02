scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

REET 2022: Rajasthan board to soon release syllabus for teachers recruitment exam

REET 2022 was conducted offline on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. Candidates who qualify REET are eligible for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
August 2, 2022 4:26:39 pm
REET answer key, reet resultThe state government conducts recruitment exams for REET-qualified candidate. File.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will soon release the syllabus for the teacher recruitment exam 2022. The syllabus will be released after the announcement of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 result.

REET 2022 was conducted offline on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. Candidates who qualify REET are eligible for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan.

The state government conducts recruitment exams for REET-qualified candidates. The syllabus and exam structure of the exam will be soon uploaded at the board’s website. 

The board had recently released the question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper at the official website – reetbser2022.in. BSER is expected to release the REET 2022 answer key soon. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the question paper as they can refer to it when their answer key is released to get the probable scores.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 04:26:39 pm

