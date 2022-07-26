scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

REET 2022 Question paper booklet released; answer key soon

REET 2022 question paper, answer key: REET 2022 was conducted offline on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II was held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 26, 2022 1:05:44 pm
Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper at the official website - reetbser2022.in (Representative/file image)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer today released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper at the official website – reetbser2022.in

Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II was held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper of both shifts conducted on two days have been released.

REET 2022 Question paper: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the question booklet link

Step 3: Click on the shift and day you attempted the exam

Step 4: Download the question paper booklet

BSER is expected to release the REET 2022 answer key soon. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the question paper as they can refer to it when their answer key is released to get the probable scores.

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

 

