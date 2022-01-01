REET 2022 exam dates announced; over 20000 vacant teacher positions to be filled

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the exam dates for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The minister updated the candidates through his Twitter handle. The exam will be conducted on May 14 and 15.

As per the minister, over 20,000 vacant teachers positions will be filled through this exam. “In the year 2022, it has been decided to conduct the REET exam on May 14-15, so that the state will be able to get about 20,000 new teachers. Provision will also be made for special teachers in this recruitment. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth,” the minister tweeted.

वर्ष 2022 में 14-15 मई को रीट परीक्षा आयोजित करने का निर्णय किया है जिससे प्रदेश को करीब 20,000 नए शिक्षक मिल सकेंगे। इस भर्ती में विशेष शिक्षकों हेतु भी प्रावधान किया जाएगा। इससे युवाओं को रोजगार के नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2021

The REET exam is conducted to recruit Level 1 (class 1-5) and Level 2 (classes 6-8) teachers. Those who clear the exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions at any school in the Rajasthan state.

Over 16 lakh candidates had appeared in the REET 2021 exam which was held on September 26, 2021. The exam is conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).