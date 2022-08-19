Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022: BSER releases provisional answer key; here’s how to check, raise objections

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 Answer Keys: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the provisional REET answer key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 exam can now check the provisional answer key at the official REET website — reetbser2022.in.
Candidates have time till 12 pm of August 25 to raise objections against the given provisional answer key. After that, authorities will consider all the objections raised and release the final result accordingly.
REET 2022 answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official REET website — reetbser2022.in.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Click to view Answer Key’
Step 3: A pop-up will appear. Choose the shift you want to procure the answer key for, and click on the link.
Step 4: The answer key will open in a PDF format.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
To raise objections, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘objection on answer key’, available on the home page. Then, they will need to key in their roll number and date of birth to get an OTP on their registered number which will be required to login. Candidates should remember that they will have to pay Rs 300 per question for challenging the RBSE REET answer key 2022.
Watch: Even fish undergo Covid-19 tests in China
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Irregularities’ in grain-lifting tenders: Former Punjab minister Ashu’s aide, official booked
Manisha Kalyan becomes first Indian to play in UEFA Women’s Champions League
OnePlus 10T 5G: Power up the performance!
Rajasthan govt on way to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women
Man’s proposal after gruelling Ironman Triathlon leaves netizens in awe
Dahi Handi festivities: Traffic curbs in Pune city from 5 pm today
Ranveer Singh raps, Gully Boy style, at an event in Mumbai, watch video here
Commerce ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese ofloxacin medicine
Devas-Antrix deal: US court allows seizure of $87,457 funds from US satellite firm
Congress after raids at Manish Sisodia’s house: ‘Misuse of agencies erodes their credibility’
Delhi weather: Cloudy skies today; little rain expected till Aug 25
Twist in Chennai NBFC gold heist: Police seize 3.7kg gold from Arumbakkam inspector’s house