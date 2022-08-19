scorecardresearch
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022: BSER releases provisional answer key; here’s how to check, raise objections

REET Answer key 2022: Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 exam can now check the provisional answer key at the official REET website — reetbser2022.in.

REET Answer key 2022 | REET 2022 Answer Key Released | Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for TeacherREET Answer key 2022: Candidates have time till 12 pm of August 25 to raise objections against the given provisional answer key. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

 The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 Answer Keys: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the provisional REET answer key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 exam can now check the provisional answer key at the official REET website — reetbser2022.in.

Candidates have time till 12 pm of August 25 to raise objections against the given provisional answer key. After that, authorities will consider all the objections raised and release the final result accordingly.

REET 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official REET website — reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Click to view Answer Key’

Step 3: A pop-up will appear. Choose the shift you want to procure the answer key for, and click on the link.

Step 4: The answer key will open in a PDF format.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

To raise objections, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘objection on answer key’, available on the home page. Then, they will need to key in their roll number and date of birth to get an OTP on their registered number which will be required to login. Candidates should remember that they will have to pay Rs 300 per question for challenging the RBSE REET answer key 2022.

