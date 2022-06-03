scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

REET 2022 application window reopens: Check how to apply

The last date to apply for REET 2022 is June 5, 2022, till 12 am. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — reetbser2022.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 3, 2022 10:27:59 am
reet 2022As per the official notice, the applicants have to send the challan to the official website of REET. (file)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer has reopened the application window for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The last date to apply for REET 2022 is June 5, 2022, till 12 am. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read |RPSC Statistical Officer screening result announced: How to check

As per the official notice, the applicants have to send the challan to the official website of REET. Earlier the registration process was closed on May 23 after extending the application deadline multiple times.

REET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Best of Express Premium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court order on Puri Heritage Corridor today, what is t...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court order on Puri Heritage Corridor today, what is t...
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...Premium
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalismPremium
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalism
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘fill the application form’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Fill the required details like – challan number, date of birth (DOB) and mother’s name 

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit 

Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy for future reference. 

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

 

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement