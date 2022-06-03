REET 2022 application window reopens: Check how to apply

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer has reopened the application window for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The last date to apply for REET 2022 is June 5, 2022, till 12 am. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the applicants have to send the challan to the official website of REET. Earlier the registration process was closed on May 23 after extending the application deadline multiple times.

REET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘fill the application form’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like – challan number, date of birth (DOB) and mother’s name

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.