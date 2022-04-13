REET 2022 Application process begins on April 18; exam in July

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has announced the exam date and application schedule for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The application process will begin on April 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – reetbser2022.in

The last date to apply for REET 2022 is May 18. The admit card for the exam will be issued on July 14 at 4 pm. The REET 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Recently, the Rajasthan Chief Minister announced that the validity of the REET certificate has been extended to lifetime. Earlier, the validity of the REET score was three years and candidates had to reappear for the exam.