REET 2022 Application process begins today: Here’s how to register

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will begin the application process for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 exam today. The last date to apply for REET 2022 is May 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – reetbser2022.in

The REET 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

REET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill in the application form and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit application

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.