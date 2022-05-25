REET 2022 application form correction begins: Check details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer has started Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 application form correction facility today, i.e. May 25, 2022. Candidates can make necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website — reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the application form correction window will close at 12 am of May 27, 2022. Candidates should note that there will be no extensions in the last date of the correction window.

REET 2022: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official website — reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Online correction in filled form’ tab.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as challan number, registration no, father/mother name, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Candidates will receive an OTP on the registered phone number. After keying in that OTP, candidates will be given only one chance to make the necessary changes in their application form.

Step 5: Check the edited form before submitting the application form.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

It is important to note that this will be the only opportunity to make changes. Also, candidates cannot make any changes in name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, phone number, photo and signature.

If there are any errors in the application form or admit card, candidates should contact authorities through the official website. Candidates will get an OTP on their registered phone number and they will be given 30 minutes to make changes (once OTP is received). Applicants should not close the browser or hit ‘back’ or ‘refresh’ once the correction process begins. Close browser only after changes are made.