REET 2022 admit card: Here’s where to download hall ticket

REET 2022 admit card: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will soon release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit cards. Applicants will be able to download the hall ticket at the official website – reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24 at various centres across the state. The admit cards were initially supposed to be released on July 13 according to a tweet posted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan which now stands delayed.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has now activated the exam centre city allotment link. Candidates can check their allotted exam city for appearing in the REET exam.

Candidates can download their hall tickets through candidate login. It is mandatory for all candidates to produce a copy of the admit card at the time of entering the exam hall. Thus, candidates must download the admit card as soon as possible and generate two to three print-outs for carrying to the exam centre.

​​The Rajasthan government has extended the validity of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). Earlier, the validity of the REET score was three years and candidates had to reappear for the exam. Now, the score will be valid for a lifetime. Aspirants who clear the REET will be able to use the score throughout their life.