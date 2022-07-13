scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

REET 2022 admit card to be released today; check steps to download

REET 2022 admit card: Candidates may note that the admit card releases only through candidate login at the official website - reetbser2022.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 13, 2022 3:14:13 pm
reet 2022,The hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded from the official website – reetbser2022.in (File image)

REET 2022 Admit card: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will release the admit cards for  Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The exam will be conducted on July 23 and 24. The hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded from the official website – reetbser2022.in

Candidates may note that the admit card releases only through candidate login. It is mandatory for all candidates to produce a copy of the admit card at the time of entering the exam hall. Thus, candidates must download the admit card as soon as it releases and generate two to three print-outs for carrying to the exam centre.

Besides the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card/Voter card/Passport. Additionally, one must ensure to use a face mask as the exam will be conducted amidst the pandemic.

REET 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take prinout for future reference

The REET 2022 syllabus and scheme of the exam is already published by the BSE, Rajasthan on the official website and with only about two weeks time remaining before the exam, candidates are advised to get on with the last-minute preparations for the exam. 

 

