REET Admit Card 2022: Website to download admit card

REET admit card 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today released the hall tickets for REET 2022 at the official website reetbser2022.in. The REET examination will be held in two sessions on July 23 and 24, 2022.

The REET examination will consist of objective type questions, and candidates will be shortlisted for the next step based on their exam result. Personal interviews for recruitment are the next stage.

REET admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for admit card

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your display

Step 5: Download the admit card for future purposes

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.