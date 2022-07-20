scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

REET Admit Card 2022: Website to download admit card

REET 2022 admit card: The REET examination will be held in two sessions on July 23 and 24, 2022. The REET examination will consist of objective type questions, and candidates will be shortlisted for the next step based on their exam result.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 4:11:48 pm
REET admit card, REE, reet admit card download link, reetbser.com, reet 2022 admit card, REET admit card link, REET admit card released, REET admit card 2022 download, Sarkari naurkri, government jobsREET 2022 admit card: REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. File.

REET admit card 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)  today released the hall tickets for REET 2022 at the official website reetbser2022.in.  The REET examination will be held in two sessions on July 23 and 24, 2022.

The REET examination will consist of objective type questions, and candidates will be shortlisted for the next step based on their exam result. Personal interviews for recruitment are the next stage.

REET admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for admit card

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your display

Step 5: Download the admit card for future purposes

Read |IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims admit cards released; check how to download

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Former minister MM Mani withdraws comment against woman MLA

Former minister MM Mani withdraws comment against woman MLA

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement