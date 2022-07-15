REET 2022: Exam centre link active; admit card soon

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has activated the advanced exam centre intimation link for REET 2022. The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is expected to be released soon. The exam will be conducted on July 23 and 24. The admit card for the exam can be downloaded at the official website – reetbser2022.in. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has now activated the exam centre city allotment link. Candidates can check their exam centre at reetbser2022.in.

The admit cards were initially supposed to be released on July 13 according to a tweet posted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan which now stands delayed.

The admit cards are now available on the official website. Candidates can download their hall tickets through candidate login. It is mandatory for all candidates to produce a copy of the admit card at the time of entering the exam hall. Thus, candidates must download the admit card as soon as possible and generate two to three print-outs for carrying to the exam centre.

REET 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The REET 2022 syllabus and scheme of the exam has already been published by the BSE, Rajasthan on the official website and with not much time remaining before the exam, candidates are advised to get on with the last-minute preparations for the exam.

Apart from the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card/Voter card/Passport. Additionally, candidates must ensure to use a face mask and follow all necessary Covid-19 protocols.