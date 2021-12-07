REET 2021 revised result declared: How to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the revised results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reetbser21.com. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check their results by logging in with the provided credentials i.e their roll number and date of birth.

There is no change in the level 1 result as per the notice. However, there is a minor correction in the REET Level 2 paper. The correct answer of J series question number 74 of English Language is found to be B and C in place of A and C. The direct link to check REET Revised Result 2021 is shared below for reference.

How to check REET revised result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website at reetbser21.com.

Step 2: Go to the ‘REET Result 2021 for Level 1 and 2’ section available on the home page.

Step 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link here – REET Revised Result 2021 (Level 1) & (Level 2).

Step 4: Enter username, password and other credentials to log in. Download the result.

The candidates successfully qualifying the REET 2021 examination are provided with an eligibility certificate by the Government of Rajasthan to apply for teaching jobs in government-owned schools of Rajasthan.

Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for 36,000 teaching vacancies in Rajasthan. Ajay Vaishnav Veragi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur have secured the first position for Level 1 of REET 2021 exam with a total of 148 marks and Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Pareek of Bikaner, and Nimbaram of Rajasamand secured the first position in the Level 2 of REET 2021 exam with a total of 146 marks.