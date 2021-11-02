REET 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2021 result. The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website – reetbser21.com

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) — held to recruit Level 1 (class 1-5) and Level 2 (classes 6-8) teachers — in 4,019 centres across the state. Those who have cleared the exam will now be eligible to apply for teaching positions at any school in the Rajasthan state.

The Rajasthan government will be providing a free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). The exam was conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols. Barring minor incidents, the examination, held amidst strict security, went off peacefully.