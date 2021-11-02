scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
REET 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website - reetbser21.com

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: November 2, 2021 9:58:49 am
REET Results 2021, Rajasthan REET 2021 ResultThe exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. Express Photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2021 result. The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website – reetbser21.com

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) — held to recruit Level 1 (class 1-5) and Level 2 (classes 6-8) teachers — in 4,019 centres across the state. Those who have cleared the exam will now be eligible to apply for teaching positions at any school in the Rajasthan state.

REET 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view the result

The Rajasthan government will be providing a free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). The exam was conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols. Barring minor incidents, the examination, held amidst strict security, went off peacefully.

