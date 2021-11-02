REET 2021 result declared: Check topper’s names, expected cut-off 

REET 2021 results have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check their results by logging in with the provided credentials i.e their roll number and date of birth.

The result includes details like the candidate’s name, roll number, category, overall marks, total marks in each subject and other essential information. The REET 2021 exam was conducted on September 26, 2021 across various examination centres while observing the Covid- 19 protocols. Prior to the result, the REET answer key 2021 was released on October 23, 2021.

The candidates successfully qualifying the REET 2021 examination are provided an eligibility certificate by the Government of Rajasthan to apply for teaching jobs in government-owned schools of Rajasthan.

The merit list for REET 2021 will soon be released on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. According to the official notification, the candidates who appeared for REET 2021 are considered qualified only when they secure the minimum cut-off marks decided as per their category by the conducting body. The expected cutoff for the General category is 103-126 points, 102-122 points for EWS, 102-121 for OBC candidates, 95-107 for SC/ST candidates.

The official information about the cut-off for REET 2021 may be declared shortly by the BSER. However, due to the re-examination of a few candidates, there is a possibility for the REET 2021 cut-off to be delayed.

Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for 36,000 teaching vacancies in Rajasthan. Ajay Vaishnav Veragi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur have secured the first position for Level 1 of REET 2021 exam with a total of 148 marks and Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Pareek of Bikaner, and Nimbaram of Rajasamand secured the first position in the Level 2 of REET 2021 exam with a total of 146 marks. The CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has congratulated all the successful candidates who appeared for REET 2021.