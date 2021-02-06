REET 2021 registration deadline extended till February 19

REET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has extended the last date to apply for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 till February 19. Candidates who have not registered yet can do so at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Further, candidates who have registered and paid the fee till February 4 can fill the detailed form and submit it by February 8, as per the revised order.

For BEd, NIOS and DElEd candidates, the level-I registration process will be held from February 9 to February 19. For candidates who have cleared BEd and have already registered for level-II, the application fee submission deadline will also be open during the window.

REET 2021 notification

All those candidates who have filled the application form will be given a window to edit the same for correct any error. The window will open from February 22 to 25.

The exam will be held on April 25, as per the official notice. There are two exams held for REET. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate. The certificate will be valid for three years.