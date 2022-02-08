REET 2021: Rajasthan govt cancels level 2 exam

The Rajasthan government has decided to cancel level 2 of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. The exam has been cancelled in the backdrop of the paper leak case. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday made this announcement in a series of tweets.

“In the cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, it has been decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam. The level-1 process will continue as before. Now there will be recruitment for a total of 62,000 posts in both levels. Youth should be rest assured, the state government is fully standing by in their interest,” the CM tweeted.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर आयोजित कैबिनेट बैठक में REET लेवल-2 की परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला किया है। लेवल-1 की प्रक्रिया पूर्ववत जारी रहेगी। अब दोनों लेवल मिलाकर कुल 62,000 पदों के लिए भर्ती होगी। युवा निश्चिंत रहें, प्रदेश सरकार उनके हित में पूरी तरह साथ खड़ी है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2022

The Chief Minister said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police is investigating discrepancies in the REET exam of 2021. Recently, the police SOG had arrested REET Jaipur district coordinator Pradeep Parashar in connection with the exam paper leak case.

The paper of the REET exam which was held on September 26, 2021, was leaked two days before the examination. In September 2021, a gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre of the REET on September 26 last year.