REET 2021 notification released: Applications to begin from January 11, exam on April 25

REET 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has today released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. The application process for REET 2021 will begin on January 11 and conclude on February 8, midnight. The exam will be held on April 25, as per the official notice.

Candidates can fill their forms at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. There are two exams held for REET. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will b eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 550 if they wish to appear for only one exam, those who wish to appear for both paper 1 and paper 1 will have to pay Rs 750.

While the number of vacancies has not been released, last year recruitment for 33,000 posts was held through REET. The minimum passing mark in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate, which will remain valid for a period of three years, as per rules.