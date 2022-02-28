scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
REET 2021 Level 1 cut-off released; here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check the cut-off at education.rajasthan.gov.in/elementary

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
February 28, 2022 10:58:19 am
REET 2021, REET cut-offREET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the cut-off for  Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 level 1 exam. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check the cut-off at education.rajasthan.gov.in/elementary

“​​In order to fulfill the posts of teacher level 1 general and special education, the list of two times the category wise candidates of 15,500 posts advertised by the department, while completing the recruitment of these posts (2021-22), has been issued today. The document verification will be done in their home district,” the state education department tweeted. 

REET 2021 Level 1 cut-off: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – education.rajasthan.gov.in/elementary

Step 2: On the right panel, click on “primary and upper primary teacher recruitment 2021-22”

Step 3: Click on ‘Teacher level 1”

Step 4: On the new page, click on the cut-off link

Step 5: Check and download the cut-off for future reference

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

 

