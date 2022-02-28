REET 2021 Level 1 cut-off released; here’s how to check

February 28, 2022 10:58:19 am
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the cut-off for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 level 1 exam. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check the cut-off at education.rajasthan.gov.in/elementary
“In order to fulfill the posts of teacher level 1 general and special education, the list of two times the category wise candidates of 15,500 posts advertised by the department, while completing the recruitment of these posts (2021-22), has been issued today. The document verification will be done in their home district,” the state education department tweeted.
अध्यापक लेवल 1 सामान्य व विशेष शिक्षा के पदों को पूरा करने की दिशा में विभाग द्वारा इन पदों की भर्ती (2021-22) को पूरा करते हुए विज्ञापित 15500 पदों के वर्गवार दो गुणा आशार्थियों की सूची आज जारी कर दी गई है । जिनके दस्तावेज सत्यापन का कार्य उन्हीं के गृह जिले में किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/j9EaMo6LE8
— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) February 27, 2022
REET 2021 Level 1 cut-off: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – education.rajasthan.gov.in/elementary
Step 2: On the right panel, click on “primary and upper primary teacher recruitment 2021-22”
Step 3: Click on ‘Teacher level 1”
Step 4: On the new page, click on the cut-off link
Step 5: Check and download the cut-off for future reference
REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.
