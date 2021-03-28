REET 2021 exam postponed, check revised schedule here

REET 2021 will now be held on June 20. Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational

REET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) today postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 which was scheduled to be conducted on April 25. The state teacher eligibility test will now be held on June 20.

The application process was earlier concluded on February 19 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. There are two exams held for REET.

There are 150 questions in each paper carrying 1 mark each. Candidates are allowed 2.5 hours duration to complete the test for each paper. In paper 1, about 30 questions are asked from each subject while in paper 2, 30 questions are asked from each of the common subjects while 60 questions are asked from the optional maths and science/ social science subject.

Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

रीट परीक्षा की नई तिथि 20 जून 2021 pic.twitter.com/1ytGlNjsTN — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) March 27, 2021

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate. The certificate will be valid for three years.