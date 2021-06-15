REET 2021 exam postponed again

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 and now stands deferred until the situation is conducive. Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi.

Board of secondary education, Rajasthan postponed the Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers, REET 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 and now stands deferred until the situation is conducive. Fresh exam dates will be notified by the board in due course of time.

It is to be noted that the REET 2021 exam has been rescheduled twice. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on April 25 which was rescheduled to June 20 to include the candidates of the EWS category. However, keeping the safety of candidates as a priority, the state board has deferred the exam further due to the second wave of Covid-19.

There are 150 questions in each paper carrying 1 mark each. Candidates are allowed 2.5 hours duration to complete the test for each paper. In paper 1, about 30 questions are asked from each subject while in paper 2, 30 questions are asked from each of the common subjects while 60 questions are asked from the optional maths and science/ social science subject.

Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate.