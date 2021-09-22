REET 2021 exam on September 26; check last minute revision tips to improve score 

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct the REET 2021 exam on September 26. The exam is scheduled to be held after a long gap to fill up more than 30,000 vacancies in teaching posts. The complete details of the exam are out and with only four days to go, it is time for aspirants to finalise preparations for the exam.

Those who are appearing in both the level 1 and level 2 papers of the exam have a substantial syllabus to cover as per the. Hence, one of the first things to do is to verify that candidates have not left out any important topics for the exam. It is advised to make a list of the topics that a candidate is strong in and cross-check with the syllabus that preparations for such topics have been adequately covered.

While it is not advisable to start learning any new topic during the last few days before the exam, at the same time, candidates must be well prepared with the high marks yielding topics. The best way to identify and prepare for such topics is by referring to the REET previous year question papers.

Solving past year question papers can not only help identify the most important topics for the exam but also lead to an understanding on the difficulty level, type and pattern of questions conventionally asked in the exam and getting acquainted with the question paper.

In order to qualify through the exam and make it to the REET 2021 merit lists, candidates have to secure at least 60 per cent marks. Hence, it is extremely important to attempt at least 100 plus questions correctly in order to score the minimum passing marks. Besides, candidates must also secure a score that is higher or at least equal to the specified cut-offs.

To increase the number of good attempts, candidates are advised to solve REET mock tests during the last few days. Solving mock tests and sample papers in a time-bound manner can help candidates devise time management strategies by prioritizing topics to attempt during the exam.

In both levels of the REET exam, the topics of Child Development and Pedagogy and Language papers are common. Together, these topics carry a total of 90 marks out of 150 in each paper. Hence, it is important that candidates are able to attempt the maximum number of questions correctly in these sections.

Questions are often repeated from previous year’s exams and candidates must know the correct answers to such commonly repeated questions by referring to the REET answer keys of the previous year’s exams during the last few days.

A final tip to utilise the time remaining before the exam effectively is to indulge in daily revision and practice. Particularly in mathematics and science topics, candidates are advised to be well-versed with important formulas, theories, concepts and facts.