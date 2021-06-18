REET 2021 exam date announced, registration begins for EWS candidates

The State Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dostara on Wednesday announced the new exam date for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. According to the announcement, the examination will take place on September 26. The registration process for REET for the economically weaker section (EWS) candidates will begin on June 21. The last date for registration is July 5. Candidates may fill the form at the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Previously, the examination was to be conducted on April 25 2021. It was later postponed to June 20. However, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the lockdown imposed in the state, the examination was postponed once again.

The REET exam consists of two papers. Candidates who appear for and clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach Classes 1-5, while candidates who appear for and clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach Classes 6-8. To appear for one paper, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 550. To appear for both papers, candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 750.

Both papers will include 150 objective type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. The papers will be conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours each. The minimum passing mark for REET is 60 per cent. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes from scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent.

The decision regarding the validity of the REET eligibility certificate is yet to be taken. Recently, the Union government announced that the eligibility certificate obtained through the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will hold lifetime validity. The government directed state governments to take a similar decision and change the validity of eligibility certificates obtained through the teacher eligibility tests conducted in the state.