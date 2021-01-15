REET 2021: Check changes in syllabus, qualifying marks, application fee

REET 2021: After a gap of about three years, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is going to conduct the latest iteration of the REET exam. REET is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 to fill up vacancies for 31,000 teachers in the state. After 2017, it was only recently that the state government approved the conduct of the exam. However, as per the official notification released, the board has introduced some major changes in the exam.

REET registrations have already commenced on January 11 at the official website of the BSER i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The application fee has remained unchanged and the board specifically indicated in the notification that there is no increment in the application fee and it is the same as in 2017. While interested candidates proceed to register for the examination, they must also take note of the changes introduced in the upcoming exam since it was last conducted in 2017.

The first major change has been done in terms of the syllabus of the REET exam. The board has indicated in the official notification that topics related to geography, history, arts and culture of Rajasthan are now part of the syllabus. The board has justified the changes in view of the fact that since the last time, a lot of changes have been introduced in the textbooks. The latest syllabus has therefore been formulated by considering such changes and keeping in mind the NCTE guidelines.

REET Notification 2021

REET syllabus is not the only change that candidates can expect in the upcoming exam. Initially, candidates were required to qualify for the exam to secure their place in the final merit lists of the exam. The selection procedure is going to be the same this time as well save the fact that the board has modified the minimum qualifying marks.

The minimum qualifying marks for ST candidates are now 55 for the non-TSP category and 36 for TSP category. In 2017, the minimum qualifying marks for Non-TSP (ST) category candidates was 60. Minimum qualifying marks have also been reduced by 5 marks for candidates belonging to the categories of SC, OBC, MBC and EWS of the state.

The board has also reduced the minimum qualifying marks for widowed and ESM category candidates by 10 marks while the minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to the PWD categories are reduced by 20 marks. These reductions in the minimum qualifying marks is definitely an appreciated step by those who are waiting for the Board to release the REET 2021 admit cards in due course of time.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has also modified the distribution of marks weightage across the selection criteria for REET. Earlier, the marks weightage, attributed to the score in the REET exam and the academic qualification was in the ratio of 70:30. Currently, the marks weightage has been modified to the ratio of 90:10 indicating that candidates have a greater opportunity for selection on the basis of performance in the exam.

Another significant change in the REET exam is the omission of B.Ed qualification holders from the L1 category. The board has justified that such candidates already have alternative opportunities in L2, grade 2 and grade 1. Candidates holding D.El.Ed and B.El.Ed qualifications appearing for REET are going to be benefited from this decision of the board.

Candidates who are intending to appear in the upcoming REET exam are advised to start their preparations in accordance with the new syllabus. One important tip is to refer to the previous year’s papers of the REET exam to anticipate what new types of questions may be asked from the newly incorporated topics.

In addition, candidates must also solve mock tests and refer to the latest textbooks considering the changes that have been introduced lately.