REET 2021 application process begins, here’s how to apply

REET 2021: The application process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 has begun at the reetbser21.com, rajashan.gov.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply till February 8. The last date to submit the fee through challan is February 4. The exam will be held on April 25 and the admit card will be released on April 14, as per the official notification.

The exam will be held in two parts. Those who pass the part-I will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 and those who clear the part-2 exam will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. Both the exams will be for 150 marks and candidates will be given two hours 30 minutes to attempt it. In both the exams, candidates will have to pass child development and teaching methods, the language I and II. In part-I papers, candidates will have to pass mathematics and environmental education while for paper 2 the fourth subject will be based on the specialisation.

REET Notification 2021

The minimum passing mark in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate, which will remain valid for a period of three years, as per rules.

REET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘REET 2021’ on the mainpage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Register by writing details

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

REET 2021: Fee

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 550 if they wish to appear for only one exam, those who wish to appear for both paper 1 and paper 1 will have to pay Rs 750.