REET 2021 admit card out at reetbser21.com; here’s how to download

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2021 admit card online. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021, and candidates have to appear in the test along with a printed copy of the admit card and other specified documents.

REET 2021 is being conducted after a gap of almost three years. Now that the admit card is out, it is time for candidates to download it, print it out and be ready to appear in the exam. The complete details of the date, time and venue of the exam centre are available on the admit card and candidates have to appear in the exam in the designated exam centre only.

BSER has published the REET admit card 2021 online on the website — reetbser21.com through candidates login. It is essential for all candidates to know the login credentials correctly to download the admit card. We are providing the direct link to download the REET 2021 admit card here below. Candidates simply have to click on the link to directly visit the candidate login page and download the admit card.

Guidelines to download the REET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Open the website reetbser21.com using any compatible internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, look for the link to download the REET 2021 admit card under the Important Downloads sections.

Step 3: Click on the link to directly visit the candidate login page for admit card download.

Step 4: Now, enter the login credentials viz. Registration/Challan Number, Name, Mother’s Name, Class Level and Date of Birth correctly.

Step 5: Click on Submit to open and download the admit card.

Step 6: Remember to generate one or two print-outs of the admit card for carrying to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Important guidelines for REET 2021

Candidates will come across exam day guidelines and other important instructions on the REET 2021 admit card. These must be carefully followed at all times at the exam hall. Besides, while downloading the admit card, candidates will also come across an instruction booklet in the form of a PDF file. One must also read the instructions provided in this booklet and follow them strictly. Here are some very important instructions related to the conduct of the REET 2021 exam.