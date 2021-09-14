REET 2021: Check latest update on admit card release date

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is scheduled to be held after a delay of almost three years. After a series of postponements, the REET 2021 exam will take place on September 26, 2021. However, there is no confirmation as to when the conducting body is going to release the hall tickets for the same.

Recently, there were rumours over the digital media that the REET 2021 admit card would be released on September 10, 2021. However, the conducting body i.e., the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan did not release the admit card on the same day.

Now again, as per the latest media reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is going to release the admit card 10 days before the exam date. Although no such notification has been issued by the conducting body on the official website or on other official sources. However, popular digital media reports state that an official of the Board has confirmed that the admit card will be released 10 days before the exam date. If such reports are to be believed, then candidates can expect the REET Admit Card 2021 to release on September 16, 2021.

Irrespective of the date of release, candidates may note that the admit card releases only through candidate login. It is mandatory for all candidates to produce a copy of the admit card at the time of entering the exam hall. Thus, candidates must download the admit card as soon as it releases and generate two to three print-outs for carrying to the exam centre.

Besides the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card/Voter card/Passport. Additionally, one must ensure to use a face mask as the exam will be conducted amidst the pandemic.

REET 2021 registrations have ended and only registered candidates will be issued the admit card to appear in the exam now. Therefore, all registered candidates are advised to be vigilant on the official website to get the latest updates and information about the release of the admit card. As soon as the admit card is released, the link to download it will be updated on the official website by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

In order to download the admit card, candidates have to first visit the official website – reetbser21.com and then click on the link to download the admit card. Candidates are automatically redirected to the login page upon clicking the download link. Here, one must enter the login credentials and click on the Submit/Login/Download button to open and download the admit card.

The REET 2021 syllabus and scheme of the exam is already published by the BSE, Rajasthan on the official website and with only about two weeks time remaining before the exam, candidates are advised to get on with the last-minute preparations for the exam.

An important strategy to follow during last-minute preparations for the exam is to refer to the REET previous year question papers and solve them to know important topics for the exam. It is also useful to refer to the corresponding year’s REET qnswer key to know the correct answers to the question paper.

Such last minute preparation strategies are crucial in enhancing the overall score in the exam. One must secure at least 60% marks in the exam to qualify through it. Besides, only those candidates who will secure a score equal to or more than the specified cut-offs will be able to secure a place in the REET 2021 merit lists.