Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Recruitment test for non-gazetted govt posts likely by this year end: Jitendra Singh 

National Recruitment Agency (NRA) under DoPT is gearing up to conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts, according to the statement.

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 12, 2022 5:14:37 pm
The test will be conducted in 12 languages and gradually it will include all the 22 languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution (file image)

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the online test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in the central government is likely to be conducted by this year end.

He said to begin with, the test will be conducted in 12 languages and gradually it will include all the 22 languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, which will overcome the complaints of language bias coming from some southern states.

Singh was delivering the valedictory address at the two-day regional conference on governance in Bengaluru organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Karnataka government.

In his address, Singh said the hallmark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model is his capacity to take out-of-box decisions, break the taboos of the past and the capacity to convert government’s campaign into mass campaign on the basis of his courage, conviction and sincerity.

The minister said the governance reforms introduced by the prime minister during the last eight years are actually social reforms aimed at achieving “ease of living” for the common man and a “level playing field” for the aspirational youth.

Referring to the theme of the conference — ‘Bringing citizens, entrepreneurs and government closer for good governance’ — Singh listed a series of such reforms having wider social implications, including abolition of attestation of certificates by gazetted officers and promoting self-attestation, thus reposing faith in the youth of India.

Similarly, Modi had suggested the abolition of interviews during Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2015 and the same was implemented by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from January 1, 2016 that paved the way for level playing field for all the candidates, he said.

The minister said, the number of complaints in Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) increased from two lakh per year in 2014 to 25 lakh per year at present, which also reflects positively that here is a government which listens to citizens’ grievances promptly and addresses them, according to a personnel ministry statement.

Singh informed the delegates that by the end of this year, the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) under DoPT is gearing up to conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts, according to the statement.

The minister said, the prime minister’s mantra of minimum government, maximum governance means more involvement of citizens, innovation, use of latest techniques and transparency.

He said, the ultimate aim of all governance models is to reach out to the last man in the last queue to empower him economically.

Singh said, there is a need to try to adopt best practices from each other and implement them in our respective sectors, regions and states.

He said states with similar problems have been coupled by the government so that they can share their expertise and experiences related to similar issues and learn from each others’ success stories.

Karnataka Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K Sudhakar, in his address, said, people-centric governance model is being followed in the state.

Referring to success of “ease of doing business”, he said because of a conducive business eco-system, 400 odd MNCs have set up units in Karnataka.

Sudhakar also referred to the RRR model of ‘Recognise, Respond and Redress’ to empower the youth and common man.

Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas said, the conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the centre, state and district levels.

 

