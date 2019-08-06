Recruitment and Assessment Centre recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 290 posts, salary upto Rs 80,000

RAC recruitment 2019: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’, Engineer ‘B’ and Executive Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment process from August 10, 2019 to August 27, 2019.
A total of 290 seats are vacant and will be filled by the recruitment process. Candidates can visit the official web site of Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC)- rac.gov.in.
RAC recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies- 290 posts
Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO- 270 posts
Scientists ‘B’ in DST- 6 posts
Scientists/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA- 10 posts
Executive Engineer in GATEC- 4 posts
RAC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates applying for the posts of Scientists ‘B’ should have first class Master’s degree in subjects relevant to the post (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Metallurgy, Material Science, Geology and Food Science). Condition of first class Master’s degree does not apply on the posts in DST.
For the posts of Electronics and Communication, Mechanical and Computer Science candidates should have cleared there B Tech degree with 80 per cent aggregate marks from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).
For the details on educational qualification, please check the official notification.
Age Limit: