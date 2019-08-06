Recruitment and Assessment Centre recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 290 posts, salary upto Rs 80,000

RAC recruitment 2019: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’, Engineer ‘B’ and Executive Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment process from August 10, 2019 to August 27, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 290 seats are vacant and will be filled by the recruitment process. Candidates can visit the official web site of Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC)- rac.gov.in.

RAC recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 290 posts

Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO- 270 posts

Scientists ‘B’ in DST- 6 posts

Scientists/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA- 10 posts

Executive Engineer in GATEC- 4 posts

RAC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts of Scientists ‘B’ should have first class Master’s degree in subjects relevant to the post (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Metallurgy, Material Science, Geology and Food Science). Condition of first class Master’s degree does not apply on the posts in DST.

For the posts of Electronics and Communication, Mechanical and Computer Science candidates should have cleared there B Tech degree with 80 per cent aggregate marks from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Advertising

For the details on educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 28 years, (for OBC-31 years and for SC/ST- 33 years).

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 per month.

How to apply: The candidates can visit the website rac.gov.in to apply for the posts.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.