RBI SO result 2018 declared: Check cut-off, steps to download marksheet

RBI SO result: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result for the recruitment examination held for the posts of Specialist Officers (SO). The test was conducted in 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, rbi.org.in. The applicants who meet the minimum cut-offs will be eligible for the interview round.

After the interview round, a final merit list will be declared and jobs will be granted based on it. The result declared is for grade B posts including finance, data analytics, risk modelling, forensic audit, professional copy editing, human resource management.

RBI SO cut-offs: Check entire list

Finance:

Data analyst:

Risk Modelling:

Forensic audit:

Professional Copy Editing:

Human Resource Management:

RBI SO result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to end of the page to click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more links’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘results’ under ‘current vacancies’ in the main tab

Step 5: Click on ‘marksheet and cut-off marks…’

Step 6: Click on the link for the post you applied for

Step 7: Log-in using receipt number and date of birth

