RBI security guard: 10th pass can apply for 241 posts, salary up to Rs 27,000

RBI security guard 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of a security guard at its official website, rbi.org.in. A total of 241 posts are on offer through this recruitment drive. The application process is open and will continue to remain so till February 12.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to crack an exam. Candidates who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical test as well. From the candidates who qualify in the physical test, a merit list based on the marks scored in the online test will be prepared. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification and biometric verification.

RBI security guard 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 25 years old to be eligible for the post. It is 28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit of 45 years is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates.

Education: Candidate should have passed class 10 or equivalent level of education from a recognised education board. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply.

RBI security guard 2020: Exam pattern

RBI security guard 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a basic Rs 10,940 per month in addition to other allowances including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, local compensatory allowance, transport allowance among others. Initial monthly gross emoluments for the security guards is approximately Rs 27,678 including HRA of 15 per cent.